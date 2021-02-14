BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Love it or hate it, Sunday is Valentine’s Day, and some local musicians are looking to spread the love using song.

There are lots of ways to show you care on this day. You can get chocolate, or flowers, but some do it by making music fill the air.

Meet the Valentonez, a trio that have been serenading sweethearts on Valentine’s Day on and off since 2012.

“We take this holiday that a lot of people scoff at and say, well how can we make it more fun rather than this pressure, you gotta do this, you gotta do the dinner. No, how can you just be silly and enjoy yourselves,” said Melissa Wimbish.

For a small fee, they sing songs that would make St. Valentine swoon, while mixing in a hint of humor.

“We just want to spread some love, spread some joy, make people smile,” said Britt Olsen-Ecker.

Sean Richardson ordered one of these personal performances for his girlfriend, Julia.

“I mean I like stuff, but I also like experiences and we haven’t been able to do anything for the last year. Go anywhere, do anything fun, so this is an experience,” said Julia McCabe.

An experience they hope leaves their small, intimate audiences with all the right feeling.

“Just giddy that the silly things can still happen and that feeling of being excited about love,” Wimbish said.

Unfortunately, the Valentonez only come around once a year, but because of this year’s success they plan to return in 2022.