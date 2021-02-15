LAVALE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people who escaped a burning home early Monday morning in Allegany County suffered minor injuries, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 11300 block of New York Avenue in LaVale.
A woman suffered minor smoke inhalation and a man fell on the ice after running back into the burning home to get a set of keys. Both of them went to an area medical facility for treatment. Officials said one firefighter was also treated at the scene for a minor injury.
Two dogs were able to escape unharmed.
The fire is believed to have been caused by an unattended candle. The home's smoke detectors did not sound due to dead batteries, officials said.
The two-alarm blaze caused more than $150,000 in damage.