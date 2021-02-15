BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was injured in a shooting in Baltimore Monday night, city police said.
Officers were called to a hotel for a report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 9:20 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.
Police did not say where the shooting may have happened.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
