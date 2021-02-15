BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Baltimore is launching a unique new program: a master’s degree and a certificate in vulnerability and violence reduction.
Starting this fall, students will have the opportunity to explore critical approaches to the understanding of vulnerability and risk within communities challenged by violence.
The university is partnering with Coventry University in the United Kingdom on the program, which is mainly online and designed to be completed in two years.
