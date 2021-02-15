WASHINGTON (WJZ) — If you dig deeper into the big pandemic bill and spending package passed in December 2020, you’ll see an unusual demand. U.S. intelligence agencies have less than six months to tell Congress what they know about “unidentified aerial phenomena” or what’s better known as UFOs.

Marc Gershuny remembers his first sighting like it was yesterday.

“I looked up at the sun and right under the sun was a black UFO,” Gershuny said. “It was the standard saucer shape with a little dome on the top.”

It happened while he was with his son.

“He couldn’t see it but I could see it as clearly as the nose on your face,” he said.

Since then he’s had multiple sightings.

“I’ve seen UFOs right here on the corner by my house — a ball of molten metal glowing white plasma ball that just you know gently floated overhead and then past over the trees,” Gershuny said. “My wife and I both saw that.”

Gershuny is now the president of Maryland’s chapter of the UFO Network, also known as MUFON. They investigate sightings in the state.

Maryland has seen eleven cases already this year.

And soon his belief in UFOs could be corroborated. As a part of the COVID-19 relief and spending bill, intelligence agencies have less than six months to tell Congress what they know about UFOs.

“If it’s something from outside this planet that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some technological leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)

But for Gershuny, he hopes this report will shed light on what may loom in our universe.

“I think it’s good though for the country and I think it’s good for civilization as we evolve to understand what’s really going on out there,” he said.

