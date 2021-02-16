BETHESDA, MD. (WJZ) — Arne Sorenson, President and CEO of Marriott, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 62.
Marriott, based in Bethesda, announced in May 2019 the CEO's cancer diagnosis.
Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement on Sorenson’s passing earlier Tuesday:
“Arne Sorenson was a true visionary who did tremendous things for Marriott and the State of Maryland. In 2019, I had the honor of awarding Arne with the Governor’s International Leadership Award for all of his work and contributions to the community. It was only weeks later when we learned that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Even as he fought this battle throughout 2020, Arne agreed to be part of our Maryland Coronavirus Recovery Task Force, where he was characteristically generous with his time and insight about safely reopening our state.
Arne was such an incredible guy, and I was lucky enough to call him a friend. On behalf of all Marylanders, the First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to the Sorenson family, and to the entire Marriott organization."
Just earlier this month, Marriott announced Sorenson would temporarily reduce his schedule to allow him to have more demanding treatment for the cancer.
He became the company’s third CEO in 2012, and Marriott said he was “tireless” in driving the company’s progress, including
Two veteran Marriott executives were tapped to take on his responsibilities when he stepped back earlier in February- Stephanie Linnartz, Group President, Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses, and Tony Capuano, Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services.
Marriott said they will continue their duties until a new CEO is appointed in the next two weeks.