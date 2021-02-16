ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a Cecil County man Tuesday on child pornography charges.
The suspect is identified as Jacob Rubinstein, 41, of Elkton.
Rubinstein is charged with seven counts of distribution of child pornography and 12 counts of possession of child pornography.
Maryland State Police conducted an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online.
The investigation led to the identification of the suspect at his Cecil County home. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect's electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.
Rubinstein was taken to the Maryland State Police North East Barrack for processing.