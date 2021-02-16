EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Alex Morales recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Wagner to a 61-39 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.
Elijah Allen had 11 points for Wagner (7-5, 7-4 Northeast Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Nigel Jackson added 11 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Ford had eight rebounds and three blocks.RELATED: Jordan McNair Death: How His Parents Are Turning Their Grief Into Hope After Losing Son To Heatstroke In 2018
Mount St. Mary’s totaled 15 points in the second half, a season-low for the team.RELATED: Sheary, Vrana Score As Capitals Beat Penguins 3-1
Mezie Offurum had 13 points for the Mountaineers (8-8, 7-5). Nana Opoku added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Damian Chong Qui, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Mountaineers, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).MORE: Wiggins Helps Maryland Pull Away To Beat Nebraska 64-50
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)