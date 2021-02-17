BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Police were called just before 6 p.m. to the 700 block of Grantley Street for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of discharging, but no shooting victim.
A short time later, officers located a 20-year-old man at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was in serious but stable condition, police said
Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.