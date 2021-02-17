BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Wednesday night.
Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. to the 2300 block of Eutaw Street for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Central District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.