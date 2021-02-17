ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering free tree seedlings to landowners with waterways on their properties. It’s a part of their “Buffer in the Bag” program.
“Quantities are limited so reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Order deadlines, pickup dates, and partner organizations vary by county — a list of contacts and dates for participating locations is found on the department’s website,” officials said.