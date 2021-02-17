BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study ranked Maryland the second most educated state in the entire country.
The WalletHub study looked at 18 different metrics covering education quality and attainment to determine its rankings. Maryland came in with the best educational quality in the country, second in terms of the percentage of residents with graduate or professional degrees and third in the percentage of residents with a bachelor's degree.
Massachusetts took the top spot, while Connecticut came in third. Vermont and Colorado round out the top five.
At the bottom of the list is West Virginia, followed by Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.
Last year, WalletHub ranked the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, including the Maryland suburbs, the third most educated city in the country. Baltimore came in at number 22.
