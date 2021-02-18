WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Members of Maryland’s Congressional delegation are urging President Joe Biden to approve the state’s appeal for reimbursement for inaugural security.
Lawmakers say the breach of the US Capitol building on January 6 demonstrated the need for additional coordination and planning for the presidential inauguration, and Maryland took significant, necessary and reasonable steps through state and local governments to ensure everyone’s safety.
Maryland’s request for an emergency declaration was denied by President Donald Trump in the final days of his administration.
