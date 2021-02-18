MARYLAND WEATHERWintry Weather Moves Through. Slick Friday Morning Commute Expected
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, College Park said Thursday it will be implementing new COVID-19 safety measures due to a “significant and concerning” increase in positive cases on and around campus.

The University said it has seen several clusters and outbreaks on and off campus recently.

Student gatherings, indoors and outdoors, are now restricted to no more than five persons, provided physical distancing can be maintained, officials said.

The only exception to this rule is for in-person academic instruction, with masking and distancing in place.

 

 

For all gatherings, regardless of location and size, masks must be worn and physical distancing practiced, the University said.

All activities at, or offered by, Stamp Student Union, RecWell, and student organizations will be limited to five persons and must adhere to the Prince George’s County distancing guidelines. Individual reservations for exercise are still available at RecWell.

For a full list of the newest guidelines at the University of Maryland, please click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.

CBS Baltimore Staff