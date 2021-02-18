Hi Everyone!
Sick of Winter yet? Hey once again we are dealing with a more problematic, than crippling, event. Again it is a lot of mixed precip falling on an early snowfall. And again it is going to last awhile, not hit and run quickly. By my count we have had 5 events this month, so my question to you is this. Would you rather have these 5 annoyances or one big weather day? If you are zooming with friends today drop that question down and see what answers you get.
A sloppy day lay ahead then a few day’s in the freezer. But by Tuesday temps rise to near 50° and this is long in the rearview mirror. Until the next annoyance.
MB