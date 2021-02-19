BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday.
Kira Jones is missing from Baltimore, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. She's five-foot-seven and weighs 110 pounds.
She may be with a male companion, NCMEC said.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2444, 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).
