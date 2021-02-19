GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) —The Anne Arundel County Police Department announced Friday that its body-worn camera program is on track for implementation between July and September 2021.
All sworn members of the agency will be issued two body-worn cameras to ensure they always have a charged device for their shift.
The department will acquire approximately 50 additional devices which will be available as spares, if necessary.
The first deployment of body-worn cameras is expected in the second half of the calendar year 2021.
The program will be rolled out in phases, with approximately 100 officers being trained and outfitted initially.
Officials say the purpose of the program is to strengthen police accountability, promote de-escalation, enhance the ability to resolve officer-involved incidents and complaints, among others.