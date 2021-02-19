BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver was injured on the Bay Bridge Friday after their vehicle was struck by a piece of ice, according to police.
MDTA Police were called shortly after 3 p.m. for a report that a vehicle had been struck by a piece of ice on the eastbound span of the Bay Bridge.
NEW 🚨Crash on the Bay Bridge today because ice fell on a vehicle and injured a driver. It’s not clear whether the ice was from a car that hadn’t been cleaned off or the bridge itself. @wjz MdTA statement ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/GnPtWI8Qgy
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 19, 2021
It is unclear if the ice came from the bridge or another vehicle, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injures.
