By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver was injured on the Bay Bridge Friday after their vehicle was struck by a piece of ice, according to police.

MDTA Police were called shortly after 3 p.m. for a report that a vehicle had been struck by a piece of ice on the eastbound span of the Bay Bridge.

It is unclear if the ice came from the bridge or another vehicle, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injures.

