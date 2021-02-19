DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Frustration is building among some Dundalk residents who say they continue to face mail delays.

“I’ve been living in Dundalk for 13 years, and I never had a problem with my mail up until the pandemic,” Tamika Tab, a Dundalk resident, said. “I’ve been trying to get unemployment since November and I haven’t received it yet.”

“Who knows what bills people aren’t getting,” Angela Baker, a Dundalk resident, said. “It’s affected my shipping business.”

Some residents said they’re getting timely mail, like bills, so late they’re already past due and facing fines.

“For instance, a red light ticket that was received, there were two of them, and we didn’t even get them until after the due date,” Baker said.

With the busy holiday season and election over, many are now wondering what the hold-up is.

“Everything’s just so messed up right now,” Tab said.

This comes as a group of senators across the country, including Senator Chris Van Hollen, are calling on top postal officials for answers.

“I wrote a letter, and the Maryland delegation, wrote a letter to the postmaster general saying, ‘What’s going on over there and how are you spending this money?’ Because we need to make sure people’s mail is delivered on-time,” Van Hollen said.

In a previous statement from the USPS, a spokesperson said the post office has taken steps to address the issues, such as increasing staff and fully utilizing overtime.

WJZ reached out to the USPS for an updated comment, but have not yet heard back.

Top postal officials, including Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, are set to testify before a US House of Representatives committee on the postal service’s financial outlook next week.