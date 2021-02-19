LEONARDTOWN, Md (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire broke out at a two-story home in St. Mary’s County early Friday morning.
The blaze happened in the 39000 block of Potomac Avenue in Leonardtown around 4:31 a.m.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Body-Worn Camera Program To Be Implemented Between July, September 2021
The Second District Volunteer Fire Department was able to control the fire in 30 minutes.READ MORE: Faulty Electrical Outlet Near Stove Leads To Fire That Kills Cat, Displaces 2 Near Hagerstown
There are no reports of injuries. There have been estimated losses of up to $450,000, of which $300,000 was the home and $100,000 was property inside it.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information should contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Ice Continues To Be A Concern Friday; Cold Weekend Ahead
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.