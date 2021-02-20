Maryland WeatherChilly Weekend Continues, Wintry Weather Possible Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating after two men were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting in Capitol Heights.

Police were called Friday shortly before 9 p.m. to the intersection of East Capitol Street and Yacht Place for a reported crash. 

When officers arrived, they found two men inside of a car suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim was found outside of the car and taken to an area hospital with what police said appears to be non-life-threatening injures.

Police said detectives do not believe that this was a random incident.

Anyone who has information in this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

