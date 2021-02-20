BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In correlation with American Heart Month, the Central Baltimore Partnership held an event Saturday to show the benefits of eating healthy and working out, but it’s a part of a much bigger initiative.

At Corner Team Boxing and Fitness, kids learned the fundamentals of a sport that dates back centuries.

But the gym goes well beyond teaching lessons in the ring. They offer free after-school, summer and STEM programs, as well as free WiFi.

They have recently teamed up with the Central Baltimore Partnership.

“This gym is an incredible partner because they are working on a comprehensive set of programs to support the youth in this community,” Miller Roberts III, of Central Baltimore Partnership, said.

The Partnership discussed the importance of improving heart health. They kicked off a multi-year, all ages initiative known as GLOW, which stands for Greenmount Life Opportunity and Wellness.

“We’ll work in four neighborhoods in central Baltimore to increase access to nutritious food, increase access to primary and preventative healthcare and increase access to enriching, out-of-school time activities,” Roberts III said.

The initiative was funded by a $500,000 grant from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.

GLOW will even help with workforce education and housing assistance programs.

“We’re going to be in these communities for years to come, helping people understand how to improve their lives,” Roberts III said.

Partners like Corner Team Boxing are exactly what they need to accomplish that goal.