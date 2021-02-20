Maryland WeatherChilly Weekend Continues, Wintry Mix Possible Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his ex-wife inside of her Towson apartment.

Kraun Lamont Carter, of the 4200 block of Glenarm Avenue, was arrested Friday and charged with false imprisonment, first-degree assault, possession of a rifle by a felon and other charges.

According to police, Carter refused to allow the victim to leave following the assault.

Afterward, Carter drove the victim, accompanied by her teenage son, to the hospital. The victim’s son was not harmed or involved in the assault, police said.

Police were called and responding officers found Carter driving with the victim and the victim’s son inside his vehicle.

Officers stopped Carter on the grounds of the Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Police found a rifle in the vehicle following Carter’s arrest.

Carter is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.

