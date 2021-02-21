BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBS4) — A United Airlines passenger jet landed safely in Denver on Saturday after suffering engine failure moments after takeoff.
A Baltimore man was on the plane, traveling to Hawaii.
Mike Vena said he was sitting in the middle of the plane and heard a loud explosion. That’s when Vena said the plane started shaking.
He said it took about half an hour to get the plane to land.
Debris from the aircraft rained down on neighborhoods. There were no injuries reported onboard or on the ground.
The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation.
