BALTIMORE (AP) — Reed Fenton scored 19 points and Lehigh edged Loyola (MD) 76-72 on Sunday night.

Dominic Parolin scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and Evan Taylor scored 15 with nine boards for Lehigh (4-8, 4-8 Patriot League). Ben Li added 10 points.

Santi Aldama had 24 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks for the Greyhounds (3-8, 3-8). Kenneth Jones and Jaylin Andrews each scored 10 point.

Lehigh evened the season series against the Greyhounds with the win. Loyola beat the Mountain Hawks 75-47 on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

