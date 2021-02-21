Maryland WeatherCold Weekend Continues, Wintry Weather Possible Monday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Equalizer
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Barricade Situation, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Owings Mills, Talkers

OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — An Owings Mills man faces assault and firearms charges after a dispute with his daughter and a tow truck driver that led to him barricading himself inside his family’s home for several hours.

Andrew Gardner, 56, became “irate” Saturday after his daughter’s car got stuck in the family’s driveway along with the tow truck she had called to help.

READ MORE: Baltimore Police Officer Struck While In Vehicle Earlier Sunday

Gardner allegedly physically assaulted his 34-year-old daughter during a dispute and threatened the driver of the tow truck at gunpoint, police said.

READ MORE: 33-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In West Baltimore Sunday

He then barricaded himself in the home.

Negotiators with the Baltimore County Police Department kept in contact with Gardner and were police said they were “instrumental” in bringing about a peaceful resolution.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate & Hospitalizations Decline Sunday

He is being held on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.

CBS Baltimore Staff