OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — An Owings Mills man faces assault and firearms charges after a dispute with his daughter and a tow truck driver that led to him barricading himself inside his family’s home for several hours.
Andrew Gardner, 56, became "irate" Saturday after his daughter's car got stuck in the family's driveway along with the tow truck she had called to help.
Gardner allegedly physically assaulted his 34-year-old daughter during a dispute and threatened the driver of the tow truck at gunpoint, police said.
He then barricaded himself in the home.
Negotiators with the Baltimore County Police Department kept in contact with Gardner and were police said they were "instrumental" in bringing about a peaceful resolution.
He is being held on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.