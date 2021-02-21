BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced they promoted Craig Ver Steeg to their running backs coach.
“Craig is a highly-regarded member of our staff and someone who’s served as an integral part of our offense for many years,” Coach Harbaugh said. “He has vast experience coaching and coordinating offenses, a thorough understanding of our schemes and techniques, and has a great relationship with our running backs. Craig is a dedicated coach and teacher who has a proven ability for getting the most out of our players.”
Ver Steeg, 60, is a 38-year coaching veteran who has most recently been the Ravens’ senior assistant/running backs coach from 2019-20.
This will be his 14th season with Baltimore.