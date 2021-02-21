Maryland WeatherCold Weekend Continues, Wintry Weather Possible Monday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American University, basketball, Navy, Sports, US Naval Academy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Summers matched his career high with 21 points as Navy defeated American 69-60 on Sunday night.

Cam Davis had 17 points for Navy (13-2, 10-1 Patriot League), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Richard Njoku added eight points with seven rebounds.

READ MORE: Two Dead In Head-On Collision In Prince George's County

Tyler Nelson also had seven rebounds. The Midshipmen were 53% shooting in the game (28 of 53).

Jamir Harris had 30 points for the Eagles (2-4, 2-4), the only scorer in double figures. Josh Alexander added eight points with five assists. Connor Nelson had eight rebounds.

READ MORE: Ravens Hire Craig Ver Steeg As New Running Backs Coach

A late 10-0 run for American cut the Navy lead to 67-58 with 49.5 seconds left. Summers rounded out Navy scoring with two free throws and a dunk.

The Midshipmen remain undefeated in four games against the Eagles this season. Most recently, Navy defeated American 72-60 on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

MORE NEWS: Man Injured In Frederick Shooting, Police Say

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)