ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County have identified a man in a suspicious death in Brooklyn Park over the weekend.
The county's police department said Monday they have identified a person of interest in the death of 35-year-old Bayron Randolfo Calderon Moran on Saturday. The two men reportedly got into an altercation Saturday morning near the 300 block of Church Street, during which the person of interest caused Calderon Moran to suffer life-threatening injuries as he tried to fend him off.
Calderon Moran died at an area hospital, and an autopsy listed his cause of death as sharp force trauma and the manner as homicide. Police said the incident was targeted.
Police did not give the person of interest’s name or say if he has been arrested or charged.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-4731, the Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
