GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Door Dash driver was almost carjacked in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police report.
Officers responded to the 6600 block Ritchie Highway around 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 20 for an attempted carjacking.
The victim told police he may have been followed from a prior delivery in the Heritage Hill at West Ordnance Road area.
While he was stopped, two suspects approached his vehicle. One implied he had a weapon and ordered him out of the vehicle. The victim didn't comply and instead driver toward Ritchie Highway to call 911.
The suspects left in a dark-colored vehicle headed west on Ordnance Road.
Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.
Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.