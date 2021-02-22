WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of notorious Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia Monday, the justice department said.
The 31-year-old was arrested on international drug trafficking charges, officials said. She is set to appear in court on Tuesday.
Court documents accuse Coronel Aispuro of taking part in a conspiracy to distribute drugs, including cocaine, meth and heroin, into the U.S. She’s also accused of helping her husband escape from prison.
