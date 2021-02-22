Maryland WeatherUp To 3 Inches Of Snow Reported, Wintry Mix To Transition To Rain By Afternoon
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of notorious Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia Monday, the justice department said.

The 31-year-old was arrested on international drug trafficking charges, officials said. She is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

The wife of “El Chapo”, Emma Coronel Aispuro, exits the US Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn after a hearing in the case of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman on February 3, 2017 in New York.
Guzman, accused of running one of the world’s biggest drug empires, was extradited to the United States on January 19, 2017 and appeared without handcuffs and without incident to plead not guilty to a raft of firearms, drug trafficking and conspiracy charges during a brief hearing on January 20. / AFP / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Court documents accuse Coronel Aispuro of taking part in a conspiracy to distribute drugs, including cocaine, meth and heroin, into the U.S. She’s also accused of helping her husband escape from prison.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

