BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University received a $20 million commitment from alumnus and philanthropist Calvin E. Tyler Jr. and his wife, Tina, to increase an endowed scholarship fund in the Tylers’ name.

It’s the largest private donation from an alumnus in the University’s history.

The Tylers had made a $5 million commitment to the University in 2016 for select, need-based students living in Baltimore. However, because of the financial hardships and issues students and families have faced over the last year due to the pandemic, the Tylers were “compelled to expand their giving,” according to a press release.

The scholarship will now be national, and can benefit generations of future Morgan State students. The endowed fund has already supported 222 Morgan students with 46 full-tuition and 176 partial scholarships.

“Morgan is so proud to call this son and daughter of the great City of Baltimore our own, and through their historic giving, the doors of higher education will most certainly be kept open for generations of aspiring leaders whose financial shortfalls may have kept them from realizing their academic dreams,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University. “For public institutions, like Morgan, our charitable alumni are testaments to the legacy we collectively uphold, and the Tylers’ generosity over the years, culminating with this transformative commitment, is a remarkable example of altruism with great purpose. We are forever indebted to the Tylers.”

Calvin Tyler enrolled at Morgan State College in 1961 to study business administration. His time there was cut short because of a lack of funding and he ended up working as one of the first 10 UPS drivers in Baltimore in 1964.

According to a press release, he worked his way up to become senior vice president of operations before his retirement in 1998.

“My wife and I have become keenly aware of the effect that the pandemic has had on a number of young people trying to get an education [and] we have the resources to help a lot of young people,” Tyler shared. “This is why we are increasing our commitment at Morgan; we want to have more full tuition scholarships offered to young people so that they can graduate from college and enter the next stage of their life debt free.”