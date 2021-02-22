Maryland WeatherUp To 3 Inches Of Snow Reported, Wintry Mix To Transition To Rain By Afternoon
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Jessup, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Department of Corrections, Maryland News, Talkers, UK COVID-19 Variant

JESSUP, MD. (WJZ) — An inmate at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Jessup tested positive for the B.117 variant, also known as the U.K variant of COVID-19.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services was notified of the case on February 19. They said they have conducted “comprehensive contact tracing.”

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Up To 3 Inches Of Snow Reported As Storm Moves Out Of Maryland

They also giving all inmates and employees both rapid and diagnostic tests, as well as sequencing to detect any presence of any of the COVID-19 variants.

The “special testing operation,” as they call it, will include around 900 inmates and employees.

READ MORE: Former UPS Driver Turned Philanthropist Calvin Tyler Gives Morgan State $20M For Scholarships

MCI-Jessup is reporting 29 positive cases of COVID-19, which they said is 4.4% of its population.

“All staff at the facility, as well as all inmates over 65, have been offered the vaccine, and the first dose has been administered to those who agreed to be vaccinated,” they said in a statement.

MORE NEWS: All Lanes Blocked On Outer Loop Of I-695 For Multi-Vehicle Crash

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff