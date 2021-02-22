JESSUP, MD. (WJZ) — An inmate at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Jessup tested positive for the B.117 variant, also known as the U.K variant of COVID-19.
The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services was notified of the case on February 19. They said they have conducted "comprehensive contact tracing."
They also giving all inmates and employees both rapid and diagnostic tests, as well as sequencing to detect any presence of any of the COVID-19 variants.
The "special testing operation," as they call it, will include around 900 inmates and employees.
MCI-Jessup is reporting 29 positive cases of COVID-19, which they said is 4.4% of its population.
"All staff at the facility, as well as all inmates over 65, have been offered the vaccine, and the first dose has been administered to those who agreed to be vaccinated," they said in a statement.
