BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Registration filled up quickly Monday for eligible Marylanders to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccinate at M&T Bank Stadium.

The site will host a soft opening on Thursday, February 25.

There was speculation that the registration link was shared before it was made public, but the University of Maryland Medical System clarified those reports were not true.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Monday that the latest mass vaccination site will serve thousands of Marylanders each day as the vaccine supply increases.

Registration opened this morning for eligible Marylanders to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore City. As supply increases, this site will serve thousands of Marylanders each day. #GoVAXMaryland pic.twitter.com/8rc69QECnI — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 22, 2021

Between 250 and 500 vaccination appointments will be available for the first several days with plans to provide up to 2,000 vaccinations per day in early March.

“The opening of our next state-run mass vaccination site is another milestone toward ending this pandemic,” said Gov. Hogan. “I want to thank all of our partners who have worked to convert M&T Bank Stadium into a mass vaccination site. As supply increases, this site will serve thousands of Marylanders each day.”

Residents must complete a new registration for M&T Bank Stadium site specifically. You can sign up by:

Completing the online form available at covidvax.maryland.gov.

Calling 855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) to request an appointment, where representatives are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Individuals should expect potential prolonged wait times on the phone due to call volume.

Appointments will be available starting Feb 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Feb. 27-28, appointments will be available 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On March 1, the site will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and then hours will be extended to 5 p.m. starting on March 2, seven days a week.

Vaccinations will only be available by appointment only and there will be no walk ups.

M&T Bank Stadium is located near the Inner Harbor at 1101 Russell Street and is accessible by many forms of public transportation. For vaccine appointments, free parking is available at Lot B, which includes parking spaces for people with disabilities. Individuals should enter the stadium at Gate A on Hamburg Street by the statues of Ray Lewis and Johnny Unitas.

The site will be supported by the University of Maryland Medical System with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), the Maryland National Guard (MDNG), the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) and the Baltimore Ravens.