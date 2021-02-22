CENTREVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Two people are dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision caused a vehicle to overturn in Kent County later Sunday night.
The Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a vehicle collision in the 9500 block of Flatland Road, between Stockton Start Road and Mary Morris Road at around 6:43 p.m.
READ MORE: Former UPS Driver Turned Philanthropist Calvin Tyler Gives Morgan State $20M For Scholarships
The first to arrive found a two-vehicle head-on crash with three people. One of the vehicles had overturned and was laying on its side. Two people were declared dead at the crash scene. The third was found pinned in their vehicle with severe injuries.
Crews stabilized the overturned vehicle and freed the person from the vehicle. The person was taken to an ambulance then by helicopter was airlifted to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.
The two people who died in the crash have been identified as 32-year-old Brian Keith Bowman and a 57-year-old man who was driving the other car. The passenger in Bowman’s car with life-threatening injuries has been identified as a 37-year-old man.
The road was closed for more than six hours following the crash before reopening at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.