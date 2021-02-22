BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s bad news for drivers, as AAA reports gas prices in Maryland are on the rise.

Just two months into 2021 and gas prices are already higher than the highest point of 2020.

$2.63. That’s the average amount AAA says you can expect to pay for a gallon of regular gasoline in Maryland. That’s up $.15 from just a week ago, and $.27 from this time last year.

“I don’t like it, but I don’t know what we can do about it,” one driver said.

“I mean, it’s under $3 so I guess it’s good,” another said.

With the recent rise, some drivers are taking notice.

“It does mean that we don’t go as many places as we would like to,” the first driver said.

AAA is blaming the winter storms that hit much of the south, including Texas, for the increase.

“I saw it on the news last night and you can see it right now that the prices have gone up,” the second driver said.

“Yeah, prices. I hope they come down soon,” the first driver said.

It’s unclear when that will happen as the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report revealed that domestic crude inventories are on the decline, which will continue pushing pump prices higher.

To do some math- if you were to fill up a 15-gallon tank you would be paying $2.25 more than you would a week ago.

