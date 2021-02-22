Hi everyone!
This is the week we thaw out and that is that. After last week’s sleet storm, that left us frozen solid over this frigid weekend, we will see temps go well above normal much of this week day and nightside.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Howard County Officials Give Update On COVID Vaccination Distribution
The thaw is here. We do need to get beyond an annoyance this morning and midday that will give us a slushy mess in many locations. But it is hard to call this a dramatic hit of winter though.READ MORE: At Least 160 Confederate Symbols Removed In 2020, SPLC Says
Today we are now within a month of the beginning of spring and March Madness — FYI. And given how maddening March can be in the Mid-Atlantic this season ain’t over yet Hon.
But with 50° tomorrow, 57° Wednesday and still the low 50s on Thursday who is thinking Winter? And at night just as mild with — check this out — the overnight low Wednesday just below 40, who is going to be thinking winter. A nice break is almost here.MORE NEWS: Marriott Names Anthony Capuano As New CEO
MB!