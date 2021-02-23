SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — Spring Training in Sarasota, Florida, is more than just fun in the sun. For a number of players, it’s a place to fight for a job, and the competition is underway at Orioles camp.
Austin Hays and his wife added to their family this year. The couple welcomed a baby boy to the world. Hays said he hopes to gain "daddy strength" as he fights for the starting job in center fielder.
Hays is entering the sixth season of his pro career. He made his Major League debut four years ago, but injuries have kept him from being a constant contributor.
When Hays is healthy, he appears to be a prototype Big League center fielder. He covers the ground and makes all the plays. At bat, he can serve as a lead-off hitter, plus has power.
Hays said he is ready and willing and feels more than able.
“I think I’m an everyday outfielder in the Big Leagues,” Hays said. “Whether that’s at center field, left field, right field, I think I have the speed and the arm strength to play at any one of those three positions and I have the power to be able to be a corner outfielder but the speed to be a center fielder as well.”