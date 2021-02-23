ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are working to remove the body of a humpback whale that was stranded along the Maryland coast last week.
The whale, which the state’s Department of Natural Resources said was a Gulf of Maine humpback whale named Pivot, was found stranded Thursday night.READ MORE: Dimitri's International Grille In Catonsville To Close Its Doors
Officials are still working to determine what led to Pivot’s death, adding Tuesday the whale’s body was being removed from the surf.READ MORE: US Judge Orders Emma Coronel Aispuro, Wife Of Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' To Remain Temporarily Jailed After Drug Trafficking Arrest
In a Facebook post, the Assateague Island National Seashore urged people not to go near it, adding whales can spread diseases to humans and pets.MORE NEWS: Maryland High School Graduation Rate Remains Consistent, State Data Shows
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.