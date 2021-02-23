BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wide receiver Dez Bryant said on Twitter Tuesday night he wants to play two more seasons, but it doesn’t look like it will be with the Baltimore Ravens.

Bryant responded to a fan’s comment on Twitter saying Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman should be fired to save Lamar Jackson’s career.

“I will speak on my personal experience…I was in a position where everything was already established.. I took advantage of getting myself right.. I realized quick Baltimore wasn’t the place for me…no bad blood that’s their way of doing things so you gotta respect it..,” Bryant tweeted.

Bryant said that he was grateful for his opportunity with the Ravens.

No OTAs No mini camp and coming in midway through the season is not normal.. I wasn't bothered about playing time.. I enjoyed myself I met some great teammates.. guys I feel like I will be keeping in contact for a long time.. I'm thankful for the opportunity Baltimore gave me https://t.co/nOhO4tnD6p — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 23, 2021

“No OTAs No mini camp and coming in midway through the season is not normal.. I wasn’t bothered about playing time.. I enjoyed myself I met some great teammates.. guys I feel like I will be keeping in contact for a long time.. I’m thankful for the opportunity Baltimore gave me,” Bryant said.

Bryant was signed to the team’s practice squad in late October.

The three-time Pro Bowler played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 to 2017 before he was released in April 2018.

He then was signed to the New Orleans Saints but tore his Achilles tendon two days after signing.

Prior to his injury, Bryant had seen his production slip in Dallas failing to reach 900 yards receiving in either of his last two seasons with the team in 2016 and 2017.

In his eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant hauled in 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.