COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Lexington Market, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lexington Market, along with the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and other financial groups are partnering to create the $1 Million Lexington Market Accelerator Fund.

The money will fill the need for small business owners, especially minority owners, who traditionally face barriers to accessing capital.

The loans range from $10,000 to $150,000 and are meant for the businesses and owners who will be part of the new market.

That market is currently under construction and is expected to open next year.

CBS Baltimore Staff