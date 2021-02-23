BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lexington Market, along with the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and other financial groups are partnering to create the $1 Million Lexington Market Accelerator Fund.
The money will fill the need for small business owners, especially minority owners, who traditionally face barriers to accessing capital.
The loans range from $10,000 to $150,000 and are meant for the businesses and owners who will be part of the new market.
That market is currently under construction and is expected to open next year.