BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking to head to Flavortown, it’s right here in Maryland!
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen is the latest to use a “ghost kitchen” concept to create a delivery-only service operating out of existing restaurants.READ MORE: ‘Society Is Very Ready For This’: ‘Ghost Kitchens’ With No Physical Footprint Grow In Popularity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Here in Maryland, it’s at Bertucci’s.
There are four locations: Bel Air, Gaithersburg, Timonium and White Marsh.
