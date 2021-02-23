COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking to head to Flavortown, it’s right here in Maryland!

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen is the latest to use a “ghost kitchen” concept to create a delivery-only service operating out of existing restaurants.

Here in Maryland, it’s at Bertucci’s.

There are four locations: Bel Air, Gaithersburg, Timonium and White Marsh.

