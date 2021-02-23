COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Cicada, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In 2021, Marylanders will have a front-row seat to something that may seem apocalyptic.

A University of Maryland professor says the state is at the epicenter of the cicada emergence. That means countless insects will emerge starting in early May.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Howard County Officials Give Update On COVID Vaccination Distribution

The so-called “cicada-palooza” is going to happen the last two weeks of May and into early June.

READ MORE: At Least 160 Confederate Symbols Removed In 2020, SPLC Says

In some areas, 1.5 million cicadas could emerge from the ground per acre as part of a 17-year cycle.

MORE NEWS: Marriott Names Anthony Capuano As New CEO

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff