BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In 2021, Marylanders will have a front-row seat to something that may seem apocalyptic.
A University of Maryland professor says the state is at the epicenter of the cicada emergence. That means countless insects will emerge starting in early May.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Howard County Officials Give Update On COVID Vaccination Distribution
The so-called “cicada-palooza” is going to happen the last two weeks of May and into early June.READ MORE: At Least 160 Confederate Symbols Removed In 2020, SPLC Says
In some areas, 1.5 million cicadas could emerge from the ground per acre as part of a 17-year cycle.MORE NEWS: Marriott Names Anthony Capuano As New CEO
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.