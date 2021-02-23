BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot somewhere in southeast Baltimore earlier Tuesday afternoon.
Patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim at around 10:52 a.m. They found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound, they said.
Investigators said they believe he was shot in the 600 block of North Clinton Street.
He is in stable condition.
Southeast District detectives said they are currently interviewing a person of interest.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.