BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Customers at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood got quite the surprise Tuesday night!
Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, who was out to dinner, took pictures with each person who asked, and picked up everyone's tab in the room!
Doesn't get much better than this: @Ravens coach John Harbaugh was out to dinner @JimmysSeafood tonight & after taking pictures with each person who asked, he quietly picked up everyone's tab in the room & left #Ravens @wjz
— Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 24, 2021
The tabs totaled at least a couple thousand dollars.