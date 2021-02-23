COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Good News: Something To Smile About, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, John Harbaugh, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Customers at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood got quite the surprise Tuesday night!

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, who was out to dinner, took pictures with each person who asked, and picked up everyone’s tab in the room!

READ MORE: Man Killed In Shooting In Dundalk Tuesday Night, Baltimore County Police Say

MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Parents Say They're Ready For Students To Return To School, While Teachers Voice Safety Concerns

The tabs totaled at least a couple thousand dollars.

CBS Baltimore Staff