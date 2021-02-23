BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is mixing things up when it comes to summer camp.
They're planning to do "Sofa Safaris" as a way to get kids learning about animals, since they cannot attend camp in person this year.
There are sessions for kids in four different age groups.
- Animal Adventures from June 29 – July 2, for children aged 4 or entering Kindergarten.
- Animal Olympics from July 13 – 16, for children entering 1st and 2nd grades.
- Zoo Detectives from July 27 – 30, for children entering 3rd and 4th grades.
- Nature Explorers from August 10 – 13, for children entering 5th and 6th grades.
Registration for Sofa Safaris is $125 per non-member child, $100 for per member child and includes a Sofa Safari at-home kit with a few items that kids will use during some of camp activities.
But sign up quick- registration is limited to a small group of kids to make sure the experience is "personal" and "interactive" the Zoo said Tuesday.