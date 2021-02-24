ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Essex that left one man injured Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the unit block of Valley Arbor Court around just after 5:30 p.m. after gunshots were heard from inside an apartment.
The preliminary investigation found that the victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit have responded to the scene and continue to look for at least one suspect that fled the apartment on foot following the shooting.
Anyone who may have seen anything or who has additional information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.