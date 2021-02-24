BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 42-year-old man was shot in the ankle overnight in Baltimore.
Officers responded to an area hospital where a walk-in victim was seeking treatment around 12:17 a.m. Wednesday.
The man had been shot in the right ankle, but was uncooperative with police and refused to give any information on where or how he was shot.
Northern District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.