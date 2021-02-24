BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Raisin is a smart and high-energy pup looking for his fur-ever home.
While at the MD SPCA, Raisin passed his behavior assessment and medical exam.
While this pup has no intention of knocking over stuff or barking to get your attention, he still has far more enthusiasm than he knows what to do with.
Staff at the MD SPCA recommend Raisin go to a home that will provide extra mental and physical stimulation, like long walks and regular playtime.
“Super duper people friendly… loves everyone,” Raisin’s foster family said. They also added he loves pets, rubs and kisses.
It's also recommended he go to a home without cats, as the presence of one could prove so distracting that Raisin may forget to eat. In contrast, he's quite comfortable around other dogs.
If you are looking for a four-legged friend like Raisin, go to MDSPCA.org/adopt.