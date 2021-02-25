BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is the 62nd hardest-working city in the U.S., according to a WalletHub report.
The average U.S. worker puts in 1,779 hours per year- 135 hours more than the average in Japan, 241 more than the U.K. and 393 more than Germany, the report found.
Factoring average workweek hours, employment rate, commute time and how much leisure time is spent per day, Baltimore is ranked 62, sandwiched in between San Diego, California and Wichita, Kansas.
Washington, D.C. is the fourth hardest-working city, Wallethub found. Also nearby is Wilmington, Delaware; they came in at 76th hardest-working city.
The top five cities included Anchorage, Alaska; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and Irving, Texas.
